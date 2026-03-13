Zendaya steps out with wedding ring amid Tom Holland marriage rumours 

It seems that Zendaya has confirmed her secret marriage to fiancé Tom Holland, amid escalating rumours of their wedding.
Last week, several media reports claimed that the couple, who got engaged in January 2025, might have quietly exchanged the marital vows.
However, now Zendaya stepped out wearing wedding bands, marking a key event with a hint.
On Thursday, March 12, the Euphoria star attended the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, flashing rings in both hands.
As reported by People, her cousin, Marsai Martin, put her on the spot by saying that the actress, "doesn't play about her private life," and also asked Zendaya to "give" her a "sign."
While an insider also reported to the outlet that The Drama star was also accepting well-wishes from fellow attendees at the event.
For the event, the 29-year-old American actress, who has been romantically linked to Tom Holland since 2017, opted for a white flower-adorned Eugene Alexander mini dress, which was previously debuted in the 2008 film Sex and the City, worn by Sarah Jessica Parker.
This appearance came earlier this month when Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, claimed that the two quietly got married while chatting with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actors Awards.
Days after his confirmation, a wedding snap of the pair went viral on social media, in which they dressed as a bride and groom.
So far, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland have issued any statement over these wedding rumours.