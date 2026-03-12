KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans

KATSEYE graced the cover of "Glamour México y Latinoamérica", with just five members, and it was not Manon who was missing.
The stunning cover featured Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Sophie Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung, sparking fans' confusion.
Megan Skiendiel was the member who was not part of the photoshoot, as it was shared by the magazine that she was unable to attend the cover shoot due to illness.
Moreover, it was also shared that the cover was photographed before Manon Bannerman took a hiatus from the group activities.
However, fans, who were quick to notice only five members on the cover, called out the KATSEYE agency for not rescheduling or making sure that a member was not missing major group activity.
As one fan penned, "Why is there always someone missing."
Another user on X noted, "someone always missing."
"It's not looking good if a group always has one member missing from their official content," a third fan added.
"Who is their manager? no way they should be doing major things like this with members missing...like this always happens," a fourth user questioned the situation.
Another post read, "You would think katseye has five members the way someone is always missing."
The intense discussion on social media platforms came after it was announced that Manon could be taking a temporary hiatus to focus on her "health and wellbeing."
Her hiatus news also highlighted KATSEYE's label's alleged mistreatment of their only Black member, as many fans claimed that HYBE and Geffen Records are finding ways to remove her from the group.