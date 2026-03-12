News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans

The global girl group, KATSEYE, has once again sparked frenzy among fans with a new magazine cover after Manon's hiatus

  • By Hania Jamil
KATSEYEs five-member cover sparks someone always missing debate among fans
KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans

KATSEYE graced the cover of "Glamour México y Latinoamérica", with just five members, and it was not Manon who was missing.

The stunning cover featured Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Sophie Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung, sparking fans' confusion.

Megan Skiendiel was the member who was not part of the photoshoot, as it was shared by the magazine that she was unable to attend the cover shoot due to illness.

Moreover, it was also shared that the cover was photographed before Manon Bannerman took a hiatus from the group activities.

KATSEYE
KATSEYE

However, fans, who were quick to notice only five members on the cover, called out the KATSEYE agency for not rescheduling or making sure that a member was not missing major group activity.

As one fan penned, "Why is there always someone missing."

Another user on X noted, "someone always missing."

"It's not looking good if a group always has one member missing from their official content," a third fan added.

"Who is their manager? no way they should be doing major things like this with members missing...like this always happens," a fourth user questioned the situation.

Another post read, "You would think katseye has five members the way someone is always missing."

The intense discussion on social media platforms came after it was announced that Manon could be taking a temporary hiatus to focus on her "health and wellbeing."

Her hiatus news also highlighted KATSEYE's label's alleged mistreatment of their only Black member, as many fans claimed that HYBE and Geffen Records are finding ways to remove her from the group.

Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes
Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' unveils teaser, new poster & Simone Ashley's first look
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' unveils teaser, new poster & Simone Ashley's first look
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's wedding faces shock hurdle over 'sensitive' issue
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's wedding faces shock hurdle over 'sensitive' issue
Kanye West to pay $140K to handyman over Malibu mansion lawsuit
Kanye West to pay $140K to handyman over Malibu mansion lawsuit
Lord Sear death: Eminem pays somber tribute after SiriusXM DJ dies at 52
Lord Sear death: Eminem pays somber tribute after SiriusXM DJ dies at 52
Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
Katy Perry makes subtle dig at Justin Trudeau: ‘patiently waiting for my boyfriend'
Katy Perry makes subtle dig at Justin Trudeau: ‘patiently waiting for my boyfriend'
2026 Oscars: Where to watch this year's Academy Awards live
2026 Oscars: Where to watch this year's Academy Awards live
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs makes desperate bid to dismiss assault case
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs makes desperate bid to dismiss assault case
Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event
Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' to 'Hamnet', 7 nominated movies to watch before event

Popular News

Kate Middleton reveals one thing she gave up during her cancer journey

Kate Middleton reveals one thing she gave up during her cancer journey
2 hours ago
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know

Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
4 hours ago
Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure

Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure
8 hours ago