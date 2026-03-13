Scooter Braun reacts to ex Yael & Tom Brady's dating buzz amid Sydney Sweeney romance

News
  • By Sidra Khan
Scooter Braun's ex-wife, Yael Cohen, is rumored to be romantically involved with the former NFL star Tom Brady

Amid his ongoing romance with Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun has made his feelings clear on his ex-wife, Yael Cohen's, dating buzz with his pal Tom Brady.

Recently, Yael and the former NFL star were spotted leaving a party together, sparking rumors of possible romance.

Now, according to an insider who spoke to TMZ on Thursday, March 12, the 44-year-old American businessman has hinted about his feelings on the speculation.

As per the source, Braun - who finalized his divorce with Yael in September 2022 after seven years of marriage - is "unbothered" by the buzz and believes the Tom is a good man.

Rumors of budding romance between Tom Brady and Yael Cohen sparked last week when they attended former NFL star Tony Gonzalez’s star-studded bash at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ Los Angeles mansion, Page Six reported.

At the time, a tipster revealed that the pair was "huddled up at the bar together" and was seen exiting the party side-by-side.

Meanwhile, another source told PEOPLE that Yael and Tom "were together all night talking."

For those unaware, Yael Cohen and Scooter Braun got married in 2014 and separated in July 2021 after going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Last year, the former music executive began dating the Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney, with whom he's reportedly in a "serious, committed relationship."

