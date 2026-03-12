Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes

In a surprising update, Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry have parted their ways.
On Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the 25-year-old influencer revealed that she has temporarily separated from her husband amid her ongoing issues with physical intimacy.
The social media star, who had revealed struggling with intimacy issues in the previous season of the show, shared that there hasn't been a great deal of progress in working on the problem, as she was newly postpartum and experiencing flare-ups of her chronic illness.
"It's so incredible that everyone's getting these opportunities and going out and living their dreams, but my health has held me back from saying yes to a lot of opportunities. It's definitely discouraging and frustrating, and it kind of holds me back in other places in my life, like my marriage with Jace," said Mikayla.
Reflecting on her experience with sexual abuse during childhood, the influencer said, “Last season, we dove into the beginning stages of it, and that was me revisiting all this trauma for the first time as well."
“It's still new to me, and it's new to him, and we're just navigating it the best way that we can. Unfortunately, I think it's just something that's going take a lot more time. I feel like that's all I can say on it now," she continued.
During the show, Mikayla Matthews revealed that she has received several therapy sessions with Jace Terry to deal with the issues, but it has been difficult to focus on addressing intimacy issues amid her ongoing chronic skin flare-ups.
Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry are parents to four children.