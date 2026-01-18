A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live became way more melodious with A$AP Rocky’s musical appearance.
On January 17, the 37-year-old American rapper and record producer made a delightful appearance on SNL as a musical guest, where he delivered the first live performance of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb.
Taking to his official Instagram account on the same day, the Sundress hitmaker shared a clip of his performance that opened with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard – host of the night on SNL – introducing the rapper on stage.
“Ladies and gentlemen, A$AP Rocky,” Wolfhard stated, after which the rapper appeared on stage to deliver performances on his new tracks, including Punk Rocky, Helicopter, and Don’t Be Dumb/Trip Baby.
A$AP Rocky kicked off his exciting performance with the lead single Punk Rocky, which he released last week with a star-studded music video featuring Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast.
Following this, the rapper performed a medley on Helicopter and Don’t Be Dumb mashup.
Fans’ reaction:
While his performance rocked SNL, A$AP Rocky’s post ignited a frenzy on social media, with one of the fans commented, “Album is crazy bro.”
“some old vibes after listening to this gem,” wrote another.
A third praised, “Now this is what I call a rollout @asaprocky Thank you for a beautiful album front to back!”
A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb:
Don't Be Dumb is the fourth studio album by A$AP Rocky, and features contributions from Brent Faiyaz, Gorillaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Jessica Pratt, Sauce Walka, Slay Squad, Spencer Sutherland, Thundercat, Tyler, the Creator, Westside Gunn, and will.i.am, among others.
The album – which marks his first in almost eight years – consists of 15 tracks with two digital bonus songs.