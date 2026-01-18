Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’

A$AP Rocky delivers exciting performance on his new tracks from latest album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

  • By Sidra Khan
A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’
A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live became way more melodious with A$AP Rocky’s musical appearance.

On January 17, the 37-year-old American rapper and record producer made a delightful appearance on SNL as a musical guest, where he delivered the first live performance of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb.

Taking to his official Instagram account on the same day, the Sundress hitmaker shared a clip of his performance that opened with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard – host of the night on SNL – introducing the rapper on stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, A$AP Rocky,” Wolfhard stated, after which the rapper appeared on stage to deliver performances on his new tracks, including Punk Rocky, Helicopter, and Don’t Be Dumb/Trip Baby.

A$AP Rocky kicked off his exciting performance with the lead single Punk Rocky, which he released last week with a star-studded music video featuring Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast.

Following this, the rapper performed a medley on Helicopter and Don’t Be Dumb mashup.

Fans’ reaction:

While his performance rocked SNL, A$AP Rocky’s post ignited a frenzy on social media, with one of the fans commented, “Album is crazy bro.”

“some old vibes after listening to this gem,” wrote another.

A third praised, “Now this is what I call a rollout @asaprocky Thank you for a beautiful album front to back!”

A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb:

Don't Be Dumb is the fourth studio album by A$AP Rocky, and features contributions from Brent Faiyaz, Gorillaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Jessica Pratt, Sauce Walka, Slay Squad, Spencer Sutherland, Thundercat, Tyler, the Creator, Westside Gunn, and will.i.am, among others.

The album – which marks his first in almost eight years – consists of 15 tracks with two digital bonus songs.

‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’
‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex
Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex
Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents
Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’
Keith Urban moves in with 26YO girlfriend after Nicole Kidman divorce
Keith Urban moves in with 26YO girlfriend after Nicole Kidman divorce
Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours
Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours
Ansel Elgort welcomes first child amid sexual harassment claims
Ansel Elgort welcomes first child amid sexual harassment claims
Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges
Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges
Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death
Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold as romance hits new test
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold as romance hits new test
‘Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement
‘Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement

Popular News

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
12 minutes ago
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks

AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
37 minutes ago
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli

Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
3 hours ago