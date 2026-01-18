Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking confession about sobriety

Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Kourtney Kardashian recently made a shocking confession about sobriety, revealing that she’s three years sober.

The mom-of-four took to Instagram Story this weekend and posted a Instagram, celebrating the launch of sister Khloe’s latest Khloud popcorn flavor.

In a clip, the 46-year-old reality star shared, "@Khloudfoods @KhloeKardashian def told them I haven’t drank alcohol in 3 years."

Captioning the post as "Fancy Friday", the Poosh founder also showed getting the VIP treatment from a white-gloved server who poured a portion of Khloud’s new truffle white cheddar popcorn in a large martini glass.

Moreover, she was served a snack which was made with "all natural ingredients, no seed oils, gluten free" and has "seven grams of protein so you can snack guilt-free".

It’s worth mentioning here that Kardashian’s abstinence from alcohol coincides with the fact that her husband Travis Barker has been sober for more than 17 years.

The reality star’s milestone celebration comes days after she was seen picking up take-out without a wearing any makeup on her face earlier this week on January 12.

Moreover, back in December 2025, Kourtney Kardashian also during one of the episodes of The Kardashians, that she hadn't received any Botox injections in four years and does not even plan to.

