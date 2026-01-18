Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex

Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Entertainment

The ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ star set to star in true crime series ‘Fear Not’

  • By Web Desk
Anne Hathaway, like several Hollywood celebrities, recently jumped on a viral social media trend in which she shared her throwback photos and memories from 2016.

While terming her 2016 as wholesome and latex, the 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, January 17, and posted carousel of pictures with a caption, “Daphne Kluger-rubber-dress-Ginger-heart-wooden-spoon- homemade-Zootopia-Halloween-I-voted-with-a-smile.”

According to the Mother Mary star, 2016 was wholesome but also latex.

Her post comes a day after it was announced that Hathaway will soon star in a true-crime series that will premiere on Paramount+, according to Variety.

Titled as Fear Not., the series follows the odd case of murderer Stephen Morin and his final abductee Margaret Mayfield Palm.

The Oscar-winning actress, apart from acting, will also executively produce the series through her Somewhere Pictures company.

Apart from that, the The Idea of You performer is also set to star The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside the original cast members Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The highly anticipated sequel of The Devil Wears Prada focuses on Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, navigating the digital age of publishing.

She is somehow forced to work with Blunt's character, a luxury executive, to keep Runway afloat, with Andy Sachs also involved in some capacity.

Anne Hathaway starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set for release on May 1, 2026. 

