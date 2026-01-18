'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77  

Renowned Hong Kong actor Siu-Lung Leung has passed away at the age of 77.
The deceased film star gained popularity after his remarkable acting performances in the movie Kung Fu and the television series The Legendary Fok and Fist of Fury.
Leung's death was confirmed on Wednesday, January 14, to the Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Headlines by a friend of the actor.
As reported by Sing Tao Headlines, his family is currently handling funeral arrangements in a low-key manner, with the farewell ceremony tentatively scheduled to take place on January 26 in Longgang, Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province.
He was a renowned Kung Fu actor from Hong Kong whose career spanned several decades.
The departed soul initially rose to nationwide fame in China for his portrayal of Chen Zhen, becoming widely known for his authentic, hard-hitting kung fu style.
Later, he sparked renewed interest among audiences with his role as the Beast in Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Hustle, a performance that remains fondly remembered by a large fan base.
Leung, often credited as Bruce Leung or Bruce Liang, was a prominent figure in the Hong Kong film industry throughout the 1970s and 1980s.
A skilled martial artist trained in Goju-ryu Karate and Wing Chun, he starred in numerous genre classics and was occasionally grouped among the Bruceploitation actors who emerged following Bruce Lee's death.