‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’

This week’s SNL became extra special as the star cast of Stranger Things reunited to host the episode.
For the January 17 episode of Saturday Night Live, Finn Wolfhard, famous for playing Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, was joined by his fellow cast members Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, marking their debut on the show.
On the famous late night show, Wolfhard began his monologue speaking out about Stranger Things, days after the sci-fi mystery series concluded following a decade-long run.
The actor noted that he was just 12-year-old when he appeared on the show, noting that it was “so amazing that 400 million people got to watch me go through puberty.”
“I know a lot of people still see me as the kid from Stranger Things, right? But I’m 23 now, and I’m proud to officially announce that I am a man,” he proudly stated.
The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor quipped, “Oh yeah, that’s right. Things are different now. Like, for example, I have facial hair. Can we zoom in on it? It might only be one hair, but the party starts when the first guest arrives.”
As Wolfhard went on to add, “Meet the new me, the man me. Stranger Things is over, and I’m not a kid anymore,” Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo joined him on the stage, chiming in, “And neither are we!”
McLauglin and Matarazzo’s appearance left the audience excited, who erupted in cheers seeing the trio together.
“We’re former child stars, and any time you read ‘Former child star’ in a headline, it can only mean good things,” they added.
Stranger Things wrapped up its decade-long and five-season run on December 31, 2025.