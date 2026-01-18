Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The star cast of ‘Stranger Things’ comes together to host ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ latest episode

  • By Sidra Khan
‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’
‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’

This week’s SNL became extra special as the star cast of Stranger Things reunited to host the episode.

For the January 17 episode of Saturday Night Live, Finn Wolfhard, famous for playing Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, was joined by his fellow cast members Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, marking their debut on the show.

On the famous late night show, Wolfhard began his monologue speaking out about Stranger Things, days after the sci-fi mystery series concluded following a decade-long run.

The actor noted that he was just 12-year-old when he appeared on the show, noting that it was “so amazing that 400 million people got to watch me go through puberty.”

“I know a lot of people still see me as the kid from Stranger Things, right? But I’m 23 now, and I’m proud to officially announce that I am a man,” he proudly stated.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor quipped, “Oh yeah, that’s right. Things are different now. Like, for example, I have facial hair. Can we zoom in on it? It might only be one hair, but the party starts when the first guest arrives.”

As Wolfhard went on to add, “Meet the new me, the man me. Stranger Things is over, and I’m not a kid anymore,” Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo joined him on the stage, chiming in, “And neither are we!”

McLauglin and Matarazzo’s appearance left the audience excited, who erupted in cheers seeing the trio together.

“We’re former child stars, and any time you read ‘Former child star’ in a headline, it can only mean good things,” they added.

Stranger Things wrapped up its decade-long and five-season run on December 31, 2025.

A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’
A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’
Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex
Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex
Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents
Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’
Keith Urban moves in with 26YO girlfriend after Nicole Kidman divorce
Keith Urban moves in with 26YO girlfriend after Nicole Kidman divorce
Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours
Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours
Ansel Elgort welcomes first child amid sexual harassment claims
Ansel Elgort welcomes first child amid sexual harassment claims
Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges
Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges
Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death
Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold as romance hits new test
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold as romance hits new test
‘Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement
‘Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement

Popular News

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
10 minutes ago
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks

AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
34 minutes ago
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli

Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
3 hours ago