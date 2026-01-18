Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history

Zeynep Sonmez’s heroic act on court wins fans’ hearts and a spot in Australian Open second round

  • By Bushra Saleem
Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history

Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez came to the aid of a ball girl who collapsed due to heat exhaustion as the qualifier went on to claim a historic victory for her country at the Australian Open.

According to Independent, Sonmez became the first Turkish woman to reach the second round of the Australian Open as she knocked out the 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 on the 1573 Arena.

Midway through the match, as Sonmez was about to receive serve, the ball girl stood underneath the umpire’s chair suddenly fell to her back before continuing to look unsteady as she got back to her feet.

On a sunny opening day in Melbourne, with temperatures reaching 28c, play was stopped by the umpire as Sonmez came to the ball girl’s side and guided her off the court by putting her arm over her shoulder.

Sonmez’s intervention came just in time as the ball girl then fainted again while being helped to a shaded seat, as tournament officials and medics stepped in to offer her water.

When the match continued after a brief delay, Sonmez required two hours and 27 minutes to complete her victory over the world No 11 Alexandrova.

Sonmez, the world No 112, also made history at last year’s Wimbledon as she became the first Turkish player to reach the third round of a grand slam. Her victory at the Australian Open came in a raucous atmosphere as many fans waved Turkish flags.

Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
Josh Allen bursts into tears after Bills’ seventh straight playoff exit
Josh Allen bursts into tears after Bills’ seventh straight playoff exit
Wayne Rooney opens up about managerial comeback after tough stints
Wayne Rooney opens up about managerial comeback after tough stints
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era
Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom founder, passes away at 76
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom founder, passes away at 76
Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update
When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update
Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash
Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash

Popular News

'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77

'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77

10 minutes ago
A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’

A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’
an hour ago
Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
an hour ago