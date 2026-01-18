Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents

In a dramatic twist, Timothy Busfield’s legal team has made a shocking claim against his alleged victims’ parents.
During their request for the release of the Revenge of the Nerds actor while he awaits trial for child sex abuse allegations, his lawyers levelled an alarming accusation against the parents of the accusers.
According to Busfield’s attorneys, the families of the underage victims have a “history of fraud” and are seeking financial gains and revenge, highlighting their troubled pasts.
In a response to the sexual abuse charges, the 68-year-old American actor and director’s lawyers filed their claims on January 16, opposing Busfield’s pretrial detention by taking aim at the victims’ parents, Angele LaSalle and Ronald Rodis, for their alleged histories of fraud and scams.
The filing also claims LaSalle was previously heard stating that she “would ‘get her revenge against Tim Busfield.’”
As per the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the legal team stated that “the State offers no reliable proof — only allegations advanced by witnesses with documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation, contradicted by a comprehensive studio investigation, and refuted by witnesses and objective risk assessments.”
They went on to argue that the case “rests almost entirely on accounts” of the “two stage parents” who are “not neutral observers.
“Their allegations emerged only after the loss of the twins’ role — and only after consultation with civil counsel — creating an obvious financial and retaliatory motive,” they added.
While claiming that Rodis, a former attorney convicted of wire fraud, and LaSalle, with multiple civil judgments against her, are motivated by money and revenge, the attorneys challenged the credibility of their allegations.
For those unfamiliar, Timothy Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual abuse of a minor and one count of child abuse in New Mexico on January 13, 2026.