Kianna Underwood’s father issues first heartbreaking statement after her death

Kianna Underwood’s father has issued first heartbreaking statement after ex-Nickelodeon star’s tragic death.
According to New York Post, the father of former Nickelodeon child star wondered in a heartbreaking social media post if his daughter was left to die like “roadkill” the day after she was struck by two hit and run drivers in Brooklyn.
Anthony Underwood posted to Facebook early Saturday, penning his hopes that his daughter was treated with the same dignity and compassion as a fox he had once seen hit on the road.
“Did anyone try to comfort my baby as she layed dying in the street alone, or did they just stand around with their phones,” the father painfully questioned in the post that has garnered support from close family and friends.
The distraught father shared the news of Underwood’s death on Facebook Friday, January 16. An hour later, he posted a collage of photos of happy times with his daughter throughout the years.
The 33-year-old child star, who featured on the final season of “All That” in 2005, was crossing at the intersection of Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville when she was struck by two cars and dragged around 6:50 a.m. by a black Ford SUV, law enforcement sources told The Post.
Underwood was crossing Pitkin Boulevard at Mother Gaston Boulevard in the crosswalk against the light on Friday morning when she was first hit by an SUV, before being run over by a black and gray sedan, as she lay on the ground, cops said Saturday morning.
Both drivers fled the scene after hitting her. No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.