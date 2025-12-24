Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?

Christmas is just around the corner and the people across the UK are busy preparing for the festive season.
One of the biggest questions on everyone's mind is which stores and restaurants will be open and which will be closed on the day.
Which supermarkets are open on Christmas Day?
All major UK supermarkets close on Christmas Day, including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, M&S, Iceland, Co-op, Waitrose and others.
However, Morrisons Daily stores will be open on Christmas Day.
Although most large stores may be closed on Christmas Day, smaller shops might stay open to help people who need last-minute items.
In addition to this, the online food delivery service will continue operating throughout the Christmas period but there may be fewer delivery riders available.
What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?
There are 101 restaurants open in London on Christmas Day but may have shorter hours so it's best to check with them first.
Top-rated restaurants open in London on Christmas Day include ULI Marleybone in Marleybone, Bloomsbury Street Kitchen in Bloomsbury, Nobu Restaurant London in Portman Square, Marylebone, Whitcomb’s in Leicester Square, RAI on Tottenham Court Road in Fitzrovia, The Parlour in Westminster, May Fair Kitchen in Mayfair, Kosha Restaurant in Soho, Lilli by Akira Back in Marleybone, Fitz’s Bar & Parlour in Bloomsbury, Riding House in Fitzrovia and Leicester Square’s Kitchen in Leicester Square.