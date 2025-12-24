UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies

Christmas Day will greet the UK with chilly conditions but dry and sunny spells are expected in most areas.
During the festive period in most of the UK, it will feel close to freezing with daytime temperatures reaching only around 4-5C.
Scotland will be even colder, with many areas below freezing and the northern regions possibly reaching -5C.
Even though it will be cold throughout, only a small chance of snow is expected in Dartmoor and a 10% of light snow flurries along the south coast of England.
On the other hand, people who want to swim in the sea on Christmas Day or Boxing Day may encounter large waves due to easterly winds.
Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna previously said in a statement, noting, "All we need, of course, is for a flake of snow to fall anywhere across the UK for it to technically be termed a 'white Christmas', so something to keep an eye on across the far south of England," as per Sky News.
Last year, not one snowflake was recorded anywhere in the UK on Christmas Day and temperatures were above freezing throughout the country.
The last time all four UK nations experienced a snowy Christmas was in 2010.