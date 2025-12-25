Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out

Public transport is very valuable and deserves praise as it helps people travel easily and protects the environment.
It allows people to move around more freely and access jobs, services and opportunities easily.
For any country, having a strong public transport system is essential for progress.
Efficient public transportation not only supports development but also helps make countries more lovable by reducing traffic jams and helping people move around more easily.
Some countries are widely recognised for having some of the best public transport systems globally.
Even in their busiest cities, these countries have built their buses, trains and subways reliable, affordable and easy for everyone which makes traveling much easier for people.
Which 2 countries lead world for having some of the best public transport systems?
Japan, especially Tokyo is famous for having one of the best public transport systems in the world.
Tokyo's train network is very large, fast, clean and organized and the trains run almost exactly on schedule that even people visiting for the first time can use it without much trouble.
In second place, South Korea is recognized for its outstanding public transport, particularly in Seoul.
The subway system is so clean, affordable and highly efficient that even with billions of passengers every year, it remains reliable and well-maintained.
Which other countries rank among top 10 for best public transport systems?
Other nations recognized for having some of the world's best transport system include;
Germany
France
China
Singapore
Spain
Taiwan
United Arab Emirates
Mexico