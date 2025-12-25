World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Pope Leo XIV used his first Christmas message as pontiff to call for 'peace and consolation'

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican
Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Pope Leo delivered his first Christmas message to people gathered in St. Peter's Square on Thursday, December 25.

During his Urbi et Orbi address–a traditional speech given by the pope on Christmas Day to worshippers in the Vatican City–the pontiff urged to end ongoing wars worldwide.

The pope, chosen by other cardinals in May following the death of Pope Francis, criticized war as pointless and destructive.

Addressing a crowd of around 26,000 people, the US-born Pope called for "solidarity with and acceptance of those in need" in Europe.

Speaking about Ukraine, the Pope said, "May the clamour of weapons cease, and may the parties involved, with the support and commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue."

He further added, "With those who have lost their jobs and those who are looking for work, like so many young people who struggle to find employment; with those who are exploited, like many underpaid workers; with those in prison, who often live in inhumane conditions."

Christmas services start the final period before the Holy Year Jubilee ends on January 6.

The Jubilee began under Pope Francis and after his death, a special conclave was held during the Jubilee year to elect Robert Prevost as the new pope in May.

Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out

Which countries have best public transport systems in world? Find out
North Korea reveals its first 8,700-ton ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine

North Korea reveals its first 8,700-ton ‘nuclear-powered’ submarine
California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve

California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve
DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents

DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents
UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies

UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies
Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?

Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?
Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain

Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain
World’s best roads revealed: Asia dominates global infrastructure rankings

World’s best roads revealed: Asia dominates global infrastructure rankings
Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently

Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently
Moscow blast near site of Russian General's killing leaves three dead

Moscow blast near site of Russian General's killing leaves three dead
US 10 major mass shooting incident in 2025

US 10 major mass shooting incident in 2025
US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules

US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules

Popular News

Janhvi Kapoor releases emotional statement on ‘barbaric’ incident

Janhvi Kapoor releases emotional statement on ‘barbaric’ incident
16 minutes ago
Jack Osbourne pens heartbreaking note for late pal James Ransone

Jack Osbourne pens heartbreaking note for late pal James Ransone
59 minutes ago
Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican
an hour ago