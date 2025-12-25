Pope Leo urges world peace in first Christmas message from Vatican

Pope Leo delivered his first Christmas message to people gathered in St. Peter's Square on Thursday, December 25.
During his Urbi et Orbi address–a traditional speech given by the pope on Christmas Day to worshippers in the Vatican City–the pontiff urged to end ongoing wars worldwide.
The pope, chosen by other cardinals in May following the death of Pope Francis, criticized war as pointless and destructive.
Addressing a crowd of around 26,000 people, the US-born Pope called for "solidarity with and acceptance of those in need" in Europe.
Speaking about Ukraine, the Pope said, "May the clamour of weapons cease, and may the parties involved, with the support and commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue."
He further added, "With those who have lost their jobs and those who are looking for work, like so many young people who struggle to find employment; with those who are exploited, like many underpaid workers; with those in prison, who often live in inhumane conditions."
Christmas services start the final period before the Holy Year Jubilee ends on January 6.
The Jubilee began under Pope Francis and after his death, a special conclave was held during the Jubilee year to elect Robert Prevost as the new pope in May.