World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve

Atmospheric river storm brings torrential rains, flash flooding to California before Christmas

  • By Bushra Saleem
California reels from life-threatening flooding on Christmas eve
California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve

A powerful atmospheric river storm has swept across California, forcing hundreds to evacuate their homes.

According to Sky News, widespread flash flooding occurred on Christmas Eve in the south of the US state as a result of torrential rain.

In one mountain resort, debris and mud was filmed cascading down roads and fast-moving water was seen rushing through the porch of several homes.

The US National Weather Service said "life-threatening atmospheric river conditions" will continue throughout Christmas Day, with a rare "high risk of excessive rainfall" warning remaining in effect.

California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in six counties to allow what he referred to as "emergency authorities and preposition resources to keep our communities safe."

An estimated 130 evacuation orders were issued to vulnerable homes, Los Angeles County officials said, many of which are in the same area that was scorched by wildfires at the beginning of the year.

Southern California typically gets up to 2.5cm of rain this time of year, but this week many areas could see 10 to 20cm, with even more in the mountains, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford said.

Heavy snow and gusts were expected to create "near white-out conditions" in parts of the Sierra Nevada and make travel "nearly impossible" through mountain passes.

DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents

DOJ shares timeline for release of newly discovered million Epstein documents
UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies

UK Christmas Day weather brings cold conditions with mostly dry skies
Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?

Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?
Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain

Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain
World’s best roads revealed: Asia dominates global infrastructure rankings

World’s best roads revealed: Asia dominates global infrastructure rankings
Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently

Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently
Moscow blast near site of Russian General's killing leaves three dead

Moscow blast near site of Russian General's killing leaves three dead
US 10 major mass shooting incident in 2025

US 10 major mass shooting incident in 2025
US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules

US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules

Pennsylvania nursing home explosion leaves at least 2 dead, several missing

Pennsylvania nursing home explosion leaves at least 2 dead, several missing
Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead

Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead
Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

Popular News

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
an hour ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
2 hours ago
Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz
2 hours ago