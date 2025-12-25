California reels from 'life-threatening' flooding on Christmas eve

A powerful atmospheric river storm has swept across California, forcing hundreds to evacuate their homes.
According to Sky News, widespread flash flooding occurred on Christmas Eve in the south of the US state as a result of torrential rain.
In one mountain resort, debris and mud was filmed cascading down roads and fast-moving water was seen rushing through the porch of several homes.
The US National Weather Service said "life-threatening atmospheric river conditions" will continue throughout Christmas Day, with a rare "high risk of excessive rainfall" warning remaining in effect.
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in six counties to allow what he referred to as "emergency authorities and preposition resources to keep our communities safe."
An estimated 130 evacuation orders were issued to vulnerable homes, Los Angeles County officials said, many of which are in the same area that was scorched by wildfires at the beginning of the year.
Southern California typically gets up to 2.5cm of rain this time of year, but this week many areas could see 10 to 20cm, with even more in the mountains, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford said.
Heavy snow and gusts were expected to create "near white-out conditions" in parts of the Sierra Nevada and make travel "nearly impossible" through mountain passes.