Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain

A strong and concentrated flow of moisture in the atmosphere, called an atmospheric river has started to bring heavy rainfall in Southern California.
Because of the intense rain, authorities have issued an evacuation orders to move people out of risky areas.
Officials are also warning people to avoid driving on Christmas Eve, as these conditions are expected to create dangerous storm hazards.
According to the USA Today, the National Weather Service has officially warned people in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties may get more than six inches rain by the end of the week, which could cause sudden floods and mudslides.
"Severe, widespread flash flooding is expected. In addition, areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood. Furthermore, lives and property are in great danger," said the National Weather Service.
In addition to heavy rains, there will be strong winds warning that can damage power lines and cause power outages.
In some countries, winds could reach hurricane strenght of 80mph while other areas may see gusts of 35-55 mph.
As per the outlet, the dangerous storm conditions are expected to continue Christmas Day and last until December 26.