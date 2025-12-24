World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain

A major atmospheric-river storm walloping the state with heavy rains and strong winds

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain
Flash flood warning hits Southern California as atmospheric river brings heavy rain

A strong and concentrated flow of moisture in the atmosphere, called an atmospheric river has started to bring heavy rainfall in Southern California.

Because of the intense rain, authorities have issued an evacuation orders to move people out of risky areas.

Officials are also warning people to avoid driving on Christmas Eve, as these conditions are expected to create dangerous storm hazards.

According to the USA Today, the National Weather Service has officially warned people in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties may get more than six inches rain by the end of the week, which could cause sudden floods and mudslides.

"Severe, widespread flash flooding is expected. In addition, areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood. Furthermore, lives and property are in great danger," said the National Weather Service.

In addition to heavy rains, there will be strong winds warning that can damage power lines and cause power outages.

In some countries, winds could reach hurricane strenght of 80mph while other areas may see gusts of 35-55 mph.

As per the outlet, the dangerous storm conditions are expected to continue Christmas Day and last until December 26.

Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?

Which UK supermarkets, restaurants stay open on Christmas Day 2025?
World’s best roads revealed: Asia dominates global infrastructure rankings

World’s best roads revealed: Asia dominates global infrastructure rankings
Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently

Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently
Moscow blast near site of Russian General's killing leaves three dead

Moscow blast near site of Russian General's killing leaves three dead
US 10 major mass shooting incident in 2025

US 10 major mass shooting incident in 2025
US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules

US sanctions ex-EU official, disinformation leaders over social media rules

Pennsylvania nursing home explosion leaves at least 2 dead, several missing

Pennsylvania nursing home explosion leaves at least 2 dead, several missing
Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead

Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead
Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue
Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis

Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis
Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025

Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025
'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more

'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more

Popular News

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

10 minutes ago
Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle
20 minutes ago
Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship
56 minutes ago