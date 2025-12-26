Noah Schnapp chokes up reading Will’s scene in 'Stranger Things' Volume 2

Noah Schnapp has opened up about reading an emotional scene in Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2.
In the last episode Volume 2, his character, Will Byers, told his family and friends that he's gay.
During a recent chat with PEOPLE, Noah confessed he "cried reading" because the show's co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, "wrote it so perfectly."
He added, "I was nervous. I was like, 'How are they going to write that?' But I read it, and I just cried reading it, and I was like, 'This is perfect. They did it.' There's no notes. They told me they went to some queer family and friends to help understand how to do it right."
Noah continued, "I would say I was a little nervous about everyone individually standing up, and I was like, 'Is that going to be weird?' But then, in the moment, everything just [felt] so real and it felt so just natural, and it worked."
The talented actor starred alongside Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 will premiere on New Year's Eve, December 31.