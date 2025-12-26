Nora Fatehi sparks romance rumours with footballer after her Morocco visit  

Canadian dancer and Indian actress Nora Fatehi has sparked romance speculations with an unidentified footballer.
Especially after her high-profile trip to Morocco to attend the Afcon 2025 football game, there has been speculation that the Housefull 5 starlet has a special reason behind her surprise visit to the country.
According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Nora is attending the game, and the observers have connected the dots.
The rumor mills started when they were spotted out and about in Dubai and now in Morocco, which has set tongues wagging.
Sources hint that both parties value their privacy immensely, especially Nora, who is particularly keen on focusing on her work commitments.
As reported by News 18, before dating the footballer, Nora sparked romance rumors with an American pop star, Benson Boone, after they were seen together at the American Music Awards (AMAs).
Though the former couple neither confirmed their romance publicly.
On a professional front, Nora Fatehi is likely to make her debut in South cinema soon, in addition to her South Indian acting debut.
The popular Indian star is set to release a much-awaited musical banger with David Guetta and American singer Ciara.