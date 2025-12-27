Dananeer celebrates birthday with 'insane love' amidst Ahad Raza Mir rumors

Trending
  By Bushra Saleem
Dananeer Mobeen marks her 24th birthday bash ahead of new project 'Mera Layari'

Dananeer Mobeen celebrated her 24th birthday bash surrounded by “insane love” amid Ahad Raza Mir rumours.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, December 26, the “Pawri girl” shared some photos from her midnight birthday celebration with her close ones.

The Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri actress wrote, “It hit 12:00, and ya gurl was surrounded by love and warmth. only gratitude for this insane love.”


In the series of pictures shared in her birthday post, Dananeer could be seen wearing a birthday girl sash and a happy birthday crown while posing with a cake and then with her “gurls.”

While in other pictures she could be seen in comfy pink PJs showing her gifts.

Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with sweet birthday wishes and prayers.

A user wrote, “Happy birthday, SWEETHEART. Love you and support you always. Keep smiling and shining.”

“Happy birthday to our Geena jaanana! Stay happy, star!!” another added.

Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen engagement rumours:

Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir, who gained massive fame as an on-screen couple in Meem Se Mohabbat, sparked rumours following the success of their first drama together.

The reports regarding their secret engagement were also spread in late 2025; however, the Sinf-e-Aahan starlet denied them by saying, “With whom am I getting engaged? Tell me too; I'm getting FOMO.”

Dananeer Mobeen's upcoming project:

Dananeer is currently working on the upcoming film Mera Layari, aimed at countering negative propaganda about Layari by Ranveer Singh's Dhuradhar.

