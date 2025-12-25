John Robertson, Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger dies at 72

Nottingham Forest icon John Robertson has died at the age of 72.
He played as a winger for both the Forest and Scotland and is regarded as one of the best players in the club's history.
The news of his passing was confirmed by Forest in a statement on Thursday, December 25.
The statement read, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson."
It added, "A true great of our Club and a double European Cup winner, John's unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten. Our thoughts are with John's family, friends and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Robbo... Our greatest."
Robertson is especially remembered for his key contributions to Brian Clough's highly successful Nottingham Forest team in the late 1970s.
He played 502 matches for Forest, scored 95 goals and represented Scotland in 28 matches, participating in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.
Robertson also worked as an assistant manager under his former Nottingham Forest teammate Martin O'Neil at several clubs including Wycombe Wanderers, Norwich City, Leicester City, Celtic and Aston Villa.