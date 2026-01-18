Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage

Ivanka Trump has shared a heartfelt tribute for her husband Jared Kushner on his milestone birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Us President Donald Trump's daughter expressed her love for husband for 16 years as they celebrated his 45th birthday with the "best" people.
The former US president advisor shared pictures from Kushner's 45th birthday celebrations on social media, as they enjoy a dreamy musical night with close family, friends and their children.
The 44-year-old wrote, Happy 45th birthday Jared! Grateful to celebrate surrounded by the people who know and love you best."
"You lead with thoughtfulness, vision, and heart, and you show up for your family with the same consistency, love and intention you bring to everything else. Our children are learning from you what commitment looks like, what safety feels like, and how quiet, consistent devotion compounds over time. That is your legacy above anything else," she added
Ivanka concluded the post by expressing that she felt "endlessly grateful" to build a life beside Kushner.
The couple who got married in October 2009 have three children: Arabella Rose (born 2011), Joseph Frederick (born 2013), and Theodore James (born 2016).
The 45th birthday celebrations for Kushner came after he was named as a member of the US President Donald Trump's 'board of peace' for Gaza alongside State Secretary Marco Rubio and for UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.