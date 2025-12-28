Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sania Ashfaq, requests privacy

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Pakistani cricketer has announced his separation from his wife Sania Ashfaq after months of unresolved conflict.

Imad took to his Instagram account on Sunday, December 28 to share a detailed statement with his fans.

“After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce,” the left-handed all-rounder wrote.

Imad continued, “I sincerely request everyone to respect our privacy and avoid using or sharing any old couple photos. Please also refrain from referring to her as my spouse going forward."

He further requested everyone to avoid believing or sharing any false stories and also warned that any attempts to defame him or involve others will be dealt with legally if needed.

The 37-year-old player also affirmed that he will remains the father of his children and will continue to care for them responsibly and thanked everyone for their understanding and respect.

Rumours about the couple's relationship started when Sania announced the birth of her son on social media without mentioning Imad's name.

Adding further fuel to the rumours, she updated her Instagram bio, removing any reference to being his wife.

People also speculated that the split was due to Imad's alleged affair with model Naila Raja which she later denied by calling them "false and baseless."

For the unversed, Imad and Sania exchanged vows in 2019 and have three children together.

