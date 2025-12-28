Luke Littler takes dig at Stephen Bunting after World Darts Championship

Luke Littler delivered his verdict on a dramatic night at the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship with a smile.
According to Darts News, moments after producing the most commanding performance of the tournament so far, Littler was asked about his growing popularity and the wider impact around the sport.
He replied with a playful edge, “I don’t think the Bunting effect is going too well this tournament. So yeah, maybe I’ve got the biggest fan base.”
Littler closed the night with a ruthless 4–0 whitewash of Mensur Suljovic, dropping just three legs across the entire match and finishing with a tournament high 107.09 average.
During the post-match conference, he told media, “It felt good. I didn’t see the averages on the screen until after the second set. After the first set I had a look and I was on a 109. It dropped a couple of points, but overall I’m happy with the performance. I always say, when the doubles are at 71 per cent, I’m happy with that.”
World number one Littler continued his imperious run in the tournament, averaging over 107, the second highest of the championship so far, and converting 71 per cent of his checkout attempts to dismantle Suljovic 4 0 in straight sets.
The reigning champion took the opening seven legs in succession. It sealed the third set with a classy 124 finish before completing a flawless victory to advance to round four without dropping a set.