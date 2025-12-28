Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Dua Lipa drops 'very well documented' 2025 highlights ahead of new year

The 'Levitating' crooner recaps 2025 glimpses a few days before welcoming a New Year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dua Lipa is looking back at her 2025 glimpses as she prepares to welcome the new year with her fiancé, Callum Turner. 

The Levitating crooner, who quietly got engaged in Christmas last year, has now shared "very well documented" highlights of her musical career as well as personal life.

Three days before welcoming 2026, Dua expressed her delight as she captioned her post with a note that read, "Some thaaangs from 2024 into a 2025 round up."

"I feel like this year has been very well documented, so here's some stuff I don't think I've posted??? or maybe (probably) I have but pretend you haven't seen it. READY FOR 2026 - IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER!!!!!" Dua penned.

The Radical Optimism hitmaker also released an intimate snap with her partner, while showing off her huge diamond ring.

Dua’s recent uploads also include an image of one of her headline-grabbing concert shows, flaunting the insane crowd witnessing her wild performance.

It is worth mentioning that Dua Lipa has wrapped up her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, with her final electrifying show in Mexico City on December 5, 2025.

During the tour, which she commenced on November 5 last year, she promoted her third studio album of the same name, which she launched on May 3rd, 2024. 

