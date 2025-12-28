Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement

Hina Afridi, an emerging Pakistani model and television actress, recently celebrated her first intimate dholki ceremony ahead of her wedding that went viral across the social media.
The event was a close-knit family gathering, which was attended by close family members and pals.
Taking to Instagram, Hina’s brother, Shoaib Khan, a popular makeup artist, shared the adorable moments, offering a glimpse to the fans from the event.
For the event, Hina Afridi opted for a simple yet elegant mauve choli paired with a printed organza lehenga adorned with a red floral pattern.
She completed her outfit with a matching dupatta, embellished with an amazing dull-gold sheesha and gotta work, making her outfit look more gorgeous.
The Raaja Rani actress kept the look minimal with light makeup that highlighted her natural features.
The emerging star made her television debut with the popular drama Pehli Si Mohabbat and later captured tremendous attention for her phenomenal acting skills in different drama serials, including Raaja Rani, Akhara, and Kacha Dhaaga.
For those unaware, Hina shared the delightful news of her engagement to content creator Taimoor Akbar through a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this month.