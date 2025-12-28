Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement

Hina shared the delightful news of her engagement to content creator Taimoor Akbar via heartfelt Instagram post earlier this month

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement

Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement

Hina Afridi, an emerging Pakistani model and television actress, recently celebrated her first intimate dholki ceremony ahead of her wedding that went viral across the social media.

The event was a close-knit family gathering, which was attended by close family members and pals.

Taking to Instagram, Hina’s brother, Shoaib Khan, a popular makeup artist, shared the adorable moments, offering a glimpse to the fans from the event.

For the event, Hina Afridi opted for a simple yet elegant mauve choli paired with a printed organza lehenga adorned with a red floral pattern.


She completed her outfit with a matching dupatta, embellished with an amazing dull-gold sheesha and gotta work, making her outfit look more gorgeous.

The Raaja Rani actress kept the look minimal with light makeup that highlighted her natural features.

The emerging star made her television debut with the popular drama Pehli Si Mohabbat and later captured tremendous attention for her phenomenal acting skills in different drama serials, including Raaja Rani, Akhara, and Kacha Dhaaga.

For those unaware, Hina shared the delightful news of her engagement to content creator Taimoor Akbar through a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this month.

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt
'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films

'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films
Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident

Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident
Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2
Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’

Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’
'Border 2' star Ahan Shetty receives birthday warmth from big sis Athiya

'Border 2' star Ahan Shetty receives birthday warmth from big sis Athiya

Karan Johar gets emotional as he reflects working with Amitabh Bachchan

Karan Johar gets emotional as he reflects working with Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’?

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to reunite for zombie thriller ‘Pralay’?

AP Dhillon breaks silence after kissing Tara Sutaria at Mumbai concert

AP Dhillon breaks silence after kissing Tara Sutaria at Mumbai concert
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Popular News

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet
46 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown

Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown
36 minutes ago
'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

56 minutes ago