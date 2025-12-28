'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama  

Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has made bombshell claims against Akshaye Khanna after filing a lawsuit.
The founder of Panorama Studios, who replaced the Dhurandhar actor for his exceptional role in the new instalment of the movie, has exposed the Taal actor.
After filing a lawsuit, Pathak revealed more details about what transpired with Khanna, stating that he exited Drishyam 3 right before the release of his new superhit movie.
However, less than a fortnight before they were set to commence production, the producer said he received a text from Khanna stating that he was exiting the project.
Maintaining that he tried getting in touch with the actor, but to no avail, Kumar further alleged that the actor has a "tendency to go MIA whenever he wants to," and described the way he ended things here as "unprofessional."
He added, "At least walk out graciously. How can you not respond to calls and messages?"
According to The Indian Express, another Indian superstar, Jaideep Ahlawat, will now replace Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3.
The shooting for the original Malayalam version has already wrapped up, and the movie is now in post-production.
Drishyam 3 is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 2nd, 2026.