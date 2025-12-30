Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ reveals Henry Creel’s surprising Easter egg ahead of S5 Vol 3

Duffer Brothers point out major missed detail about Henry Creel in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Volume 2

  • By Sidra Khan
‘Stranger Things’ reveals Henry Creel’s surprising Easter egg ahead of S5 Vol 3
‘Stranger Things’ reveals Henry Creel’s surprising Easter egg ahead of S5 Vol 3

Just two days before the thrilling Stranger Things franchise reaches its conclusion, Duffer Brothers have left fans buzzing over a major Easter egg.

Taking to the official Instagram account of Stranger Things Season 5 on Monday, December 29, the creative minds behind the hit Netflix sci-fi mystery show thrilled fans by shining a spotlight on a surprising detail that was missed by the viewers.

“did you notice....henry creel's badge number,” read the caption accompanying a clip featuring the badge that had number “1106” written on it.

The badge appears in Season 5, Episode 6, titled Escape from Camazots, on Henry Creel’s (played by Jamie Campbell Bower) scout uniform when he encounters a strange man with a briefcase in the cave – now his most terrifying memory.

It is worth mentioning that the badge number holds major significance as it was the same date – November 6, 1983 – when Will Byers (portrayed by Noah Schnapp) was kidnapped and taken to the Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 1.

In addition, Lucas Sinclair (played by Caleb McLaughlin) in Season 5 proposes a theory that Vecna – one of the show’s main villains – plans to kill the children he has kidnapped on the same date as Will’s disappearance, 11/06, to strengthen his powers.

The link between the date of the disappearance, the killings, and Henry’s badge number as a young boy highlights the significance of the date for him and hints at the major trauma or past event that led him to become Vecna, which may be revealed in Volume 3, the season finale.

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 6
Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 6

In the post’s comments, many fans also noted that the number “1106” adds up as “1+1+6=8” which is Kali’s (Linnea Berthelsen) number – one of the test subjects at Dr. Brenner’s Hawkins Lab.

Kali, portrayed as a shady character in Stranger Things, is now set to help Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fight Vecna in Volume 3. However, fan theories suggest she might end up betraying Eleven in the final battle.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 will premiere on Netflix on the New Year’s Eve, December 31.

‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Arco’: 10 mind blowing fantasy movies of 2025

‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Arco’: 10 mind blowing fantasy movies of 2025
Taylor Swift makes headline with kind gesture at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift makes headline with kind gesture at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game
D4vd to be charged in Celeste Rivas’ murder? Grand jury set to weigh in

D4vd to be charged in Celeste Rivas’ murder? Grand jury set to weigh in
'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

Nicole Kidman debuts her natural hair at daughter Faith's birthday bash

Nicole Kidman debuts her natural hair at daughter Faith's birthday bash

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum drops cryptic note after steamy trip with husband
'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Malcolm in the Middle' revival teaser reveals chaotic family reunion

'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5

'Stranger Things' actor reveals truth about uncut version of Season 5
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Why it may be non-traditional

Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA

Kanye West reunites with kids after Kim Kardashian publicly insulted by PETA
Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo opens up about breakup with Nick Jonas
Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year

Beyoncé named billionaire by Forbes after blockbuster year

Popular News

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's first female PM passes away after long illness

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's first female PM passes away after long illness
3 hours ago
Anthony Joshua’s health update released after fatal car accident

Anthony Joshua’s health update released after fatal car accident
12 hours ago
'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

12 hours ago