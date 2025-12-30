‘Stranger Things’ reveals Henry Creel’s surprising Easter egg ahead of S5 Vol 3

Just two days before the thrilling Stranger Things franchise reaches its conclusion, Duffer Brothers have left fans buzzing over a major Easter egg.
Taking to the official Instagram account of Stranger Things Season 5 on Monday, December 29, the creative minds behind the hit Netflix sci-fi mystery show thrilled fans by shining a spotlight on a surprising detail that was missed by the viewers.
“did you notice....henry creel's badge number,” read the caption accompanying a clip featuring the badge that had number “1106” written on it.
The badge appears in Season 5, Episode 6, titled Escape from Camazots, on Henry Creel’s (played by Jamie Campbell Bower) scout uniform when he encounters a strange man with a briefcase in the cave – now his most terrifying memory.
It is worth mentioning that the badge number holds major significance as it was the same date – November 6, 1983 – when Will Byers (portrayed by Noah Schnapp) was kidnapped and taken to the Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 1.
In addition, Lucas Sinclair (played by Caleb McLaughlin) in Season 5 proposes a theory that Vecna – one of the show’s main villains – plans to kill the children he has kidnapped on the same date as Will’s disappearance, 11/06, to strengthen his powers.
The link between the date of the disappearance, the killings, and Henry’s badge number as a young boy highlights the significance of the date for him and hints at the major trauma or past event that led him to become Vecna, which may be revealed in Volume 3, the season finale.
In the post’s comments, many fans also noted that the number “1106” adds up as “1+1+6=8” which is Kali’s (Linnea Berthelsen) number – one of the test subjects at Dr. Brenner’s Hawkins Lab.
Kali, portrayed as a shady character in Stranger Things, is now set to help Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fight Vecna in Volume 3. However, fan theories suggest she might end up betraying Eleven in the final battle.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 will premiere on Netflix on the New Year’s Eve, December 31.