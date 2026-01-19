Bella Hadid lashes out at popular brand for unexpected reason: ‘Embarrassing’

Bella Hadid has publicly lashed out at a popular Italian fashion brand, Dolce and Gabbana, over its lack of diversity.
It all started when a fashion commentator and social media star Lyas called out the famous brand for "years of racism, sexism, and bigotry”.
The 29-year-old supermodel accused, who has never walked in a runway show for D&G, also expressed disappointment at the brand under the social media star’s post, calling out the brand for its casting.
"Shocked people actually support this company still it's embarrassing. Models/stylists/casting the whole damn thing," said Hadid.
The younger sister of Gigi Hadid then added, "@bellahadid beeeeen cancelled... years of racism, sexism, bigotry, zenophobia.. how are we shocked still?"
The video where the model commented also exposed that the brand did not include "one single Asian or dark-skinned model" in their runway for D&G's show.
Lyas also noted, "And they have the audacity to say in the promotional video for the show 'the portrait of man. The singular identity of every man.'' I'm sorry what?"
It’s worth mentioning here that Bella Hadid, who is dating professional equestrian and rodeo star Adan Banuelos, has always been vocal about social issues, particularly regarding diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.