Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Bella Hadid lashes out at popular brand for unexpected reason: ‘Embarrassing’

Bella Hadid has always been vocal about social issues

  • By Salima Bhutto
Bella Hadid lashes out at popular brand for unexpected reason: ‘Embarrassing’
Bella Hadid lashes out at popular brand for unexpected reason: ‘Embarrassing’

Bella Hadid has publicly lashed out at a popular Italian fashion brand, Dolce and Gabbana, over its lack of diversity.

It all started when a fashion commentator and social media star Lyas called out the famous brand for "years of racism, sexism, and bigotry”.

The 29-year-old supermodel accused, who has never walked in a runway show for D&G, also expressed disappointment at the brand under the social media star’s post, calling out the brand for its casting.

"Shocked people actually support this company still it's embarrassing. Models/stylists/casting the whole damn thing," said Hadid.

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid then added, "@bellahadid beeeeen cancelled... years of racism, sexism, bigotry, zenophobia.. how are we shocked still?"

The video where the model commented also exposed that the brand did not include "one single Asian or dark-skinned model" in their runway for D&G's show.

Lyas also noted, "And they have the audacity to say in the promotional video for the show 'the portrait of man. The singular identity of every man.'' I'm sorry what?"

It’s worth mentioning here that Bella Hadid, who is dating professional equestrian and rodeo star Adan Banuelos, has always been vocal about social issues, particularly regarding diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
Real reason why Timothée Chalamet sticks close to Kylie Jenner during award season
Real reason why Timothée Chalamet sticks close to Kylie Jenner during award season
Dolly Parton receives massive tribute as she celebrates her 80th birthday
Dolly Parton receives massive tribute as she celebrates her 80th birthday
Why Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby skipped ‘SNL’ with ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars?
Why Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby skipped ‘SNL’ with ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars?
Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards
Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
Nicole Kidman makes major move as Keith Urban's love life sizzles
Nicole Kidman makes major move as Keith Urban's love life sizzles
Katy Perry makes Saudi crowd ‘roar’ with first performance at Joy Awards 2026
Katy Perry makes Saudi crowd ‘roar’ with first performance at Joy Awards 2026
'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76
'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76

Popular News

WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique

WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique
9 minutes ago
Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return

Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return
32 minutes ago
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes

Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
2 hours ago