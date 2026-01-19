Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend

Keith Urban is reportedly in relationship with rising UK singer Karley Scott Collins after Nicole Kidman divorce

  • By Riba Shaikh
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend

Keith Urban's daughters have reportedly gave their father a heartbreaking blow amid his new romance with Karley Scott Collins.

The 58-year-old singer parted ways with ex-wife Nicole Kidman in September 2025 after twenty years of marriage, and finalised divorce earlier this month.

Now, per an insider, in the wake of his brewing romance with Karley, Keith is struggling to keep a balance between his family and love life.

Keith's daughters Sunday Rose and Faith have refused to meet their dad's new ladylove to protect their own peace as they are still healing with their parents' divorce.

Rob Shutter in his latest Substack blog, Naughty But Nice citing a well-placed source claimed, "The girls are really focused on Mom right now, they’re adjusting to all the changes, and it’s natural they want to protect their space."

The insider further revealed, "Keith is trying to balance his own life with his daughters’ needs."

"He wants them to be comfortable, but the girls’ priority is their mom and their own well-being," they added.

Meanwhile, the Let It Roll singer's close pals explained how he is stuck in a difficult situation "Keith loves his girls, but he’s realizing that his happiness can’t come at the expense of theirs."

"It’s a delicate balance, and he’s learning that patience is key," they added.

Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
Real reason why Timothée Chalamet sticks close to Kylie Jenner during award season
Real reason why Timothée Chalamet sticks close to Kylie Jenner during award season
Dolly Parton receives massive tribute as she celebrates her 80th birthday
Dolly Parton receives massive tribute as she celebrates her 80th birthday
Bella Hadid lashes out at popular brand for unexpected reason: ‘Embarrassing’
Bella Hadid lashes out at popular brand for unexpected reason: ‘Embarrassing’
Why Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby skipped ‘SNL’ with ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars?
Why Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby skipped ‘SNL’ with ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars?
Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards
Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
Nicole Kidman makes major move as Keith Urban's love life sizzles
Nicole Kidman makes major move as Keith Urban's love life sizzles
Katy Perry makes Saudi crowd ‘roar’ with first performance at Joy Awards 2026
Katy Perry makes Saudi crowd ‘roar’ with first performance at Joy Awards 2026
'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76
'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76

Popular News

WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique

WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique
9 minutes ago
Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return

Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return
32 minutes ago
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes

Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
2 hours ago