Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend

Keith Urban's daughters have reportedly gave their father a heartbreaking blow amid his new romance with Karley Scott Collins.
The 58-year-old singer parted ways with ex-wife Nicole Kidman in September 2025 after twenty years of marriage, and finalised divorce earlier this month.
Now, per an insider, in the wake of his brewing romance with Karley, Keith is struggling to keep a balance between his family and love life.
Keith's daughters Sunday Rose and Faith have refused to meet their dad's new ladylove to protect their own peace as they are still healing with their parents' divorce.
Rob Shutter in his latest Substack blog, Naughty But Nice citing a well-placed source claimed, "The girls are really focused on Mom right now, they’re adjusting to all the changes, and it’s natural they want to protect their space."
The insider further revealed, "Keith is trying to balance his own life with his daughters’ needs."
"He wants them to be comfortable, but the girls’ priority is their mom and their own well-being," they added.
Meanwhile, the Let It Roll singer's close pals explained how he is stuck in a difficult situation "Keith loves his girls, but he’s realizing that his happiness can’t come at the expense of theirs."
"It’s a delicate balance, and he’s learning that patience is key," they added.