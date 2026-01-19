Emma Watson earns British Diversity Awards nod: Event details inside

Emma Watson has been nominated in the upcoming British Diversity Awards 2026, set to take place in March.
The prestigious star-studded ceremony aims to honour individuals and organisations contributing significantly to diversity and inclusion in the UK.
Scheduled for March 25, 2026, the event will be held at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House, London.
The Media Personality of the Year title recognizes figures who utilize their platforms to create impactful social change. Alongside this award, the Athlete Powering Positive Change prize will highlight sports stars who contribute to societal well-being beyond their field.
Key nominees for the esteemed Media Personality of the Year include Emma Watson, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, filmmaker and Sir Elton John's husband, Cat Burns, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Vicky McClure, Dr Alex George, and Sam Thompson.
Major contenders for the Athlete Powering Positive Change award include Marcus Rashford, Chloe Kelly, Dame Kelly Holmes, Ellie Simmonds, and Dina Asher-Smith.
The British Diversity Awards 2026 encompass a broad range of categories, such as Outstanding Ethnicity Network of the Year, Outstanding Women’s Network of the Year, Outstanding LGBTQIA Network of the Year, Company of the Year, Community Project of the Year, Diversity Champion, Head of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, Hero of the Year and Charity or Not-For-Profit of the Year.
Hosted by Dr Ranj Singh and Charlene White, the event will be attended by celebrities and business leaders working diversity and inclusion.