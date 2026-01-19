Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Emma Watson earns British Diversity Awards nod: Event details inside

The 'Harry Potter' star has been nominated alongside notable names, including Sir Elton John and Sir Lenny Henry

  • By Hania Jamil
Emma Watson earns British Diversity Awards nod: Event details inside
Emma Watson earns British Diversity Awards nod: Event details inside

Emma Watson has been nominated in the upcoming British Diversity Awards 2026, set to take place in March.

The prestigious star-studded ceremony aims to honour individuals and organisations contributing significantly to diversity and inclusion in the UK.

Scheduled for March 25, 2026, the event will be held at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House, London.

The Media Personality of the Year title recognizes figures who utilize their platforms to create impactful social change. Alongside this award, the Athlete Powering Positive Change prize will highlight sports stars who contribute to societal well-being beyond their field.

Key nominees for the esteemed Media Personality of the Year include Emma Watson, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, filmmaker and Sir Elton John's husband, Cat Burns, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Vicky McClure, Dr Alex George, and Sam Thompson.

The Media Personality of the Year title recognises figures who uses their platforms to create impactful social change.

Alongside this award, the Athlete Powering Positive Change prize will highlight sports stars who contribute beyond their field.

Major contenders for the Athlete Powering Positive Change award include Marcus Rashford, Chloe Kelly, Dame Kelly Holmes, Ellie Simmonds, and Dina Asher-Smith.

The British Diversity Awards 2026 encompass a broad range of categories, such as Outstanding Ethnicity Network of the Year, Outstanding Women’s Network of the Year, Outstanding LGBTQIA Network of the Year, Company of the Year, Community Project of the Year, Diversity Champion, Head of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, Hero of the Year and Charity or Not-For-Profit of the Year.

Hosted by Dr Ranj Singh and Charlene White, the event will be attended by celebrities and business leaders working diversity and inclusion. 

D4vd case update: Investigator challenges authorities over Celeste Rivas death
D4vd case update: Investigator challenges authorities over Celeste Rivas death
Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era
Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era
James Martin's girlfriend confirms engagement with sweet shout-out
James Martin's girlfriend confirms engagement with sweet shout-out
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
Real reason why Timothée Chalamet sticks close to Kylie Jenner during award season
Real reason why Timothée Chalamet sticks close to Kylie Jenner during award season
Dolly Parton receives massive tribute as she celebrates her 80th birthday
Dolly Parton receives massive tribute as she celebrates her 80th birthday
Bella Hadid lashes out at popular brand for unexpected reason: ‘Embarrassing’
Bella Hadid lashes out at popular brand for unexpected reason: ‘Embarrassing’
Why Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby skipped ‘SNL’ with ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars?
Why Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby skipped ‘SNL’ with ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars?
Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards
Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins

Popular News

Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era

Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open
2 hours ago
King and Queen of Spain issue statement expressing condolences over Adamuz incident

King and Queen of Spain issue statement expressing condolences over Adamuz incident
2 hours ago