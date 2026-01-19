Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
D4vd case update: Investigator challenges authorities over Celeste Rivas death

Celeste Rivas' body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September 2025

  • By Hania Jamil
Four months since the body of Celeste Rivas was discovered, a private investigator involved in the case has highlighted much-needed concerns.

Celeste's decomposed body was found a day before her 15th birthday in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September, and no arrest has been made so far linked to her tragic death.

Private investigator Steve Fischer, who was hired by the owner of Hollywood Hills home, where the singer whose real name is David Anthony Burke was living prior to the teen's death probe, expressed his frustration with the investigation once again.

His latest X post about the case noted, "Today is January 15, 2026, and still no one has been charged, or even officially named as a suspect, for harboring a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, filing a false police report, committing sex crimes against a minor, concealing a body, homicide, or acting as an accessory to any of these crimes in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez."

He added, "At this point, it can't even be called a case."

D4vd was renting the Hollywood residence; however, he left the residence after it was searched by the LAPD in hopes of securing evidence related to Celeste's death.

Previously, the LAPD stated that it remains "unclear" whether a crime was committed beyond the concealment of the body.

Moreover, as per the court's orders, the medical examiner has stopped sharing records regarding Celeste's death.

While D4vd has been named a person of interest in the case, no arrest has been made, and he has hired a high-profile defence attorney. His whereabouts since leaving the Hollywood Hills residence remained unknown. 

