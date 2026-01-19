World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Spain train crash death toll hits 39 as rescue efforts continue

The death toll from train crash in southern Spain has risen to 39 as rescue efforts continue.

The accident occurred around 7:45 pm local time on Sunday, January 18 when an Iryo train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed and collided with a Renfe Alvia train bound for Huelva.

Several carriages of the Renfe Alvia train tumbled down a four-meter embankment, killing its driver and causing multiple injuries among passengers.

At least 48 people have been hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care, according to reports from El País citing the Civil Guard and Andalusian emergency services.

As per the reports, a total of 484 passengers were affected by the crash.

Juanma Moreno, president of the Andalusian regional government, warned on Monday that the full scale of the tragedy could be even greater once authorities complete their assessment of the scene.

"We have 39 confirmed deaths, but unfortunately, the number won't stay there,” Moreno told Canal Sur Television

“Right now, we're waiting for the heavy machinery, the crane, to be set up around 1 p.m. so they can lift carriages one, two, and three of the Alvia train, which was the one that suffered the most damage in this accident," he added.

To help families identify those affected, the Civil Guard has set up offices in several Spanish cities where relatives and friends can go for assistance.

