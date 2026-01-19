Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

The TV chef has been dating his personal trainer, Kim Johson, for nearly two years

  • By Hania Jamil
James Martin's girlfriend confirms engagement with sweet shout-out

James Martin's partner, Kim Johnson, might have confirmed their engagement accidentally via a social media post.

As reported by The Sun, the 53-year-old asked his girlfriend to take the major next step in their romantic relationship over the Christmas period after two years of dating.

Kim posted a picture of a dish made by The James Martin's Saturday Morning host on her Instagram feed, with the caption, "So proud of my fiancé."

While the couple has not made a public announcement, the engagement marks a 180-degree shift from James' previous remarks about marriage.

James and Kim were first spotted publicly together in March 2024 while shopping for watches at Tiffany in London's Mayfair, before taking a trip to France together later that summer.

In October 2025, they moved in together, with Kim joining the TV chef in his cosy Hampshire home.

Amid the engagement news, James' past remarks about marriage not being in his future plans have been making rounds on the internet.

Speaking to Sunday People in 2019, James noted, "Marriage doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really."

"I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks," he added.

Notably, James and Kim's engagement news comes two years after his split from long-term girlfriend Louise Davies, with whom he was in a relationship for 12 years. 

Meanwhile, Kim was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar, 61, for a year before the pair parted ways in 2017.

