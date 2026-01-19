Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era

The Hilton Hotel heiress and the 'Toxic' hitmaker have been close friends since early 2000s

Amid her best friend Britney Spears' ongoing fiery transformation, Paris Hilton has penned a loving message.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 18, the Hilton Hotel heiress shared a carousel of photos of her son, Phoenix, marking his 3rd birthday.

"I can't believe my baby Phoenix is 3 years old Baby P, watching you grow into the most gentle, fun-loving, creative little boy has been the most incredible experience I love seeing your passion for music, photography, cars, animals, art and the way you adore your little sister London," she wrote.

Hilton added, "Thank you for making me a #SlivingMom, my sweet angel."

The 44-year-old American businesswoman 's message comes amid her best friend, Britney Spears, embraces a bold new chapter of her life.

In her January 18 Instagram post, the Toxic singer - who has lived a tough life and survived conservatorship, public humiliation, and long-term emotional trauma - opened up about awakening her inner "spiritual animal," implying that she's breaking free from the trap.

"The beast within ... I prefer to call it the spiritual animal awakening. It's been a long time for me ... I know the wild ones more than anyone," she penned.

The Gimme More singer continued, "Yet, we're honestly all the same under our mask we secretly wear every day !!! Vulnerability, fragility, insanity, real innocence ... but also confusion, depression, extreme hurt, anger ... stuck in our heads."

She added, "We go through all of these and sometimes the spiritual animal is the only way to cross to the other side ... it's the most unknown powerful existence there is, yet it's usually defined as "dangerous" !!!"

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have remained close friends since the early 2000s.

