  • By Fatima Hassan
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez attended the 2026 Golden Globes Awards ceremony earlier this month

Golden Globes Glambot director, Cole Walliser, is breaking his silence on Jennifer Lopez's behaviour at the 2026 awards gala.

For those unaware, during this year's awards ceremony, Cole and his team were interacting with several celebrities to record light-hearted videos with them.

However, Jennifer appeared a little bit frosty with the Glambot filmmaker in comparison to others.

The singer's Glambot has been viewed over 35,000,000 times on TikTok, and many have commented on the now-viral clip that they felt she was 'rude' to Walliser.

Due to her alleged behaviour with the director, the Unstoppable actress sparked the immense backlash.

Now, the video director himself has addressed the matter and shared some more context for their brief interaction.

Speaking about the Glambot with Lopez, he went on to say, "There was only one other person outside that conversation with JLo, and that person was me."

"I didn't take it personally. It didn't feel rude in that moment; I think there are a couple of things that added to the fuel of this idea. One, she's just down to business. The carpet was closed. She's ready to go inside," Cole added.

As of now, Jennifer Lopez has not responded to the ongoing backlash.   

