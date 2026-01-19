Dolly Parton receives massive tribute as she celebrates her 80th birthday 

Dolly Parton's 80th birthday has become extra special.
On Thursday, January 15, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a proclamation to officially designate Dolly Parton Day in honour of the singer’s big day.
"Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, fitting that we honour her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State," the 66-year-old politician added.
In his proclamation, Lee said, "Dolly Parton’s generosity, humility, and dedication to improving the lives of others exemplify the values of the Volunteer State and serve as an inspiration to Tennesseans and people worldwide."
Dolly Parton is celebrating her first birthday without her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who passed away at the age of 82 on March 3rd, 2025.
Following his passing, the country music legend said that she had put working on new songs "on hold" to cope with the loss.
In the weeks following Dean’s death, Parton said that she was "doing better than I thought I would."
Despite her own health battles and loneliness in life, the 9-to-5 crooner continued to serve the musical industry.