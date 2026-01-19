Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards

Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown delivers moving speech as she accepts Personality of the Year honor at Joy Awards 2026

After shining bright in the West, Millie Bobby Brown is making headlines in Middle East too!

The Stranger Things starlet, on Sunday, January 18, made a dazzling appearance at the 2026 Joy Awards, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where her incredible achievements and outstanding personality were honored with a prestigious accolade.

At the star-studded event – attended by several notable stars from the entertainment industry across the world, including Katy Perry and Shah Rukh Khan – the Enola Holmes actress bagged Personality of the Year award.

Sparkling with joy while receiving the award, Millie Bobby Brown delivered a heartwarming speech on stage.

“Thank you so much. I'm truly thrilled to be here tonight with all of you. My name is Milly Bobby Brown and I'm so honored to be in a room filled with so many talented and wonderful people,” she began.

The Damsel actress shared that ever since a young age, she wanted to be in the creative world and wanted to make people feel happy, sad, laughing and sometimes scared, through her work.

“Pursuing creativity and becoming an actor at eight years old wasn't a dream I chased on my own. It was encouraged and supported by my parents, who never doubted me for a second,” added Brown.

Reflecting on the hardships she faced, the 21-year-old English actress continued, “Like many careers, this one comes with its challenges and rejection is a big part of this journey and that can be especially difficult at a young age. But when that special yes finally comes it reminds you how important it is to believe in yourself and to keep dreaming.”

Taking pride in being a role model for young people, Millie Bobby Brown stated that she’s played many characters, but her “greatest role” so far is serving as an inspiration to the youngsters.

“I hope I can encourage young people to honor themselves, take care of themselves, love themselves, and never be afraid to take that leap of faith. Love your family or your chosen family. Meet new friends, hug the people who love and support you for exactly who you are,” she told her young fans.

The mother of one wrapped up her speech expressing, “I'm so honored to have my own unit in my life, my family and my anchor. My husband is my sail, my team and my engine, and my daughter is my North Star. I wouldn't be able to do any of this without them. Thank you to the Joy Awards and to Your Excellency for having me this evening. Thank you.”

Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things concluded its decade-long run on December 31, 2025.

