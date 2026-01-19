Real reason why Timothée Chalamet sticks close to Kylie Jenner during award season

Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been dating since 2023, have been flaunting their romance at star-studded events

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance has been the talk of Hollywood, with recent public appearances and PDA moments caught on cameras.

As per a new report, the pair, which kept their romance quite private previously, have been showing off their bond, as the Dune actor believes the romance could give his career a significant push.

Rob Shuter's #NaughtyButNice on Substack exclusively reported that Timothée believes that embracing his relationship with Kylie could boost his chances during award season, including an Oscar win.

An insider told Shuter, "Timothée thinks people are stuck in the past. He doesn't see Kylie as tabloid baggage, he sees her as cultural power."

The source further noted that the Wonka actor understands how the entertainment industry works and is not afraid of the Kardashian clan's limelight.

While for some, the reality-TV attention could be a negative point for their Hollywood career and circle, Timothée sees that as a steady presence that voters notice, shared the report.

Another insider said, "Awards campaigns are about narrative. Timothée believes Kylie strengthens his story, not weakens it."

The 30-year-old is planning on keeping his romance with the beauty mogul under the spotlight throughout the season.

"You're going to see them everywhere. Red carpets, parties, industry dinners — Timothée wants voters to associate him with stability, success, and cultural dominance," the tipster teased.

Moreover, one source added that Kylie supports her beau and is aware of the balance, noting, "Kylie knows when to step back and when to show up; that's part of why Timothée trusts her so much."

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked romantically in early 2023, with their romance going public in September 2023 at a Beyoncé concert.

