Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster end engagement after twins' SMA diagnosis 

Jesy Nelson and rapper Zion Foster have reportedly ended their four-month engagement, days after sharing their twin daughters' devastating health diagnosis.
The split was confirmed on Monday, January 19, and the news came amid an emotional period for the pair, as their eight-month-old daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.
Despite putting the four-year relationship to an end, sources shared that Jesy and Zion remain "best of friends" and are focusing on the well-being and medical needs of their children.
The identical twin girls, who the Power singer welcomed following a high-risk pregnancy, have the most severe form of a rare muscle-wasting disease.
Moreover, the separation news comes after the Little Mix alum's appearance on This Morning on January 7, where she was spotted without her engagement rings, sparking speculations about the end of her relationship with Zion.
It was reported that the separation is amicable and driven by emotional exhaustion rather than conflict.
One source tagged the pair as "still a team" whose priority remains their daughters.
The twins were born prematurely at 31 weeks in May 2025 after a high-risk pregnancy complicated by twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a condition requiring emergency in-utero surgery.
Notably, the twins are currently receiving specialist care at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
Jesy Nelson's complex pregnancy and the subsequent ten-week hospital stay were documented for an upcoming six-part Amazon Prime series titled Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, set to premiere on February 13, 2026.