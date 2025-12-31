Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Isiah Whitlock Jr, 'The Wire' star dies at 71, cause of death revealed

The 'Veep' actor enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over decades before drawing his last breath at age 71

Isiah Whitlock Jr, best known for his role in The Wire and Da 5 Bloods, has passed away at the age of 71.

On Tuesday, December 31, his manager, Brian Liebman, shared the saddening news in an Instagram post, where he described the actor as "a brilliant actor and even better person".

"It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him - you loved him," the social media announcement read.

Liebman added, "A brilliant actor and even better person. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are broken. He will be very, very missed."

Revealing his cause of death, the manager shared that Whitlock died "peacefully" following a short illness.

Born in South Bend, Whitlock's first acting credit has been recorded as an episode of Cagney & Lacy in 1987.

Later, he went on to appear in several Spike Lee films, including BlacKkKlansman, She Hate Me, and Chi-Raq.

Moreover, Isiah Whitlock Jr appeared on the HBO series Veep, Martin Scorsese's GoodfellasCocaine Bear, and Pieces of April, among other films.

