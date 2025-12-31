Entertainment
Taylor Swift caps off 2025 with generous donations for Kansas, Nashville children

The 'Shake It Off' singer has added two more organisations in her recent streak of donations during the holiday season

Taylor Swift is continuing the act of giving back this holiday season with major donations!

The Blank Space hitmaker has made donations to several organisations over the past month, most recently to Nashville's Monroe Carell Jr Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Kansas City charity Operation Breakthrough.

On Tuesday, December 30, Vanderbilt University Medical Center highlighted Taylor's generous act, noting that she supported both the hospital and its Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) cancer programme.

The same day, Operation Breakthrough, which works to provide "a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education," as per its website, also shared a sweet Instagram post about Taylor's donation.

"Thank you @taylorswift for supporting Operation Breakthrough. We are so grateful for your kindness and for championing creativity, education, and opportunity for our over 750 students!" the caption of the social media post read.


Since the start of the holiday season, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist has made donations to organisations including the American Heart Association, Feeding America, the CMA Foundation, MusiCares, and ACM Lifting Lives.

Besides that, the Love Story singer spent Christmas Day supporting her fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs for the team's final home game at Arrowhead Stadium.

During her appearance, she melted hearts by giving generous tips to employees at the stadium, as she expressed her gratitude towards them for working on Christmas.

