P!nk breaks silence after ending up in hospital on New Year's Eve

P!nk breaks silence after ending up in hospital on New Year's Eve

P!nk has released the first statement after ending up in hospital on New Year's Eve.

On Wednesday, December 31, the 46-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to give an update on her health.

She posted a selfie from a hospital bed, revealing that she is “getting two new shiny discs in my neck.”

P!nk added, “I want to say Happy New Year’s to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025. This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying.”

The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker added, “In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty. And I got to wake up every day and get out of bed and go about my business. The business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams. Showing them that life is an adventure or nothing at all.”

P!nk reflected on her experience in 2025, sharing she cried, cooked and laughed.

“I said goodbye to incredibly important people, and I said hello to new ones. I’ve realized dreams this year, as well as nightmares. And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body,” she noted.

While concluding the message, P!nk revealed she'll work on herself and hopes to get in good shape.

