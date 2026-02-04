Real reason internet thinks D4vd's close pals are stepping back amid death probe

D4vd's close pal Neo Langston was arrested last week for failing to appear in court as a witness, and prior to that, Aysia Collins called for justice in a viral comment.
The two incidents have netizens believing that the singer's friends have turned their back on him amid D4vd's alleged links to Celeste's death, whose body was discovered in early September 2025 in the trunk of a Tesla registered under his name.
Celeste's body was found after staff of an LA impound lot reported a persistent foul odour from a vehicle, prompting authorities to launch a probe, which has now spanned over four months.
Following Neo's arrest before a grand jury, a Reddit user shared that they received a comment under their YouTube channel, under a video discussing the streamer's arrest.
The comment read, "Neo did not hide out with his mom. He lives with his mom. He was never served. He never drove the Tesla. He is not in a plea deal. He has nothing to hide. He was cooperating with the DA already and the arrest is completely bogus. Nancy is Melinda Ducketting him."
Neo was taken into custody at a residence in Helena, Montana, on January 22 and bonded out after paying $60,000 bail.
Moreover, Aysia Collins, who was previously alleged to be D4vd's girlfriend and speculated to be the female witness who did not cooperate with the grand jury, had called for justice for Celeste despite her close pal's association with the case.
Amid the two instances, the internet sleuths are speculating that the Romantic Homicide singer's pals are keeping their distance from him.
Reddit user Jakepizzapizza said that Aysia clearly has cut ties with D4vd because of her statement, adding, "Neo and Aysia have been targets for 5 months, why are they now defending themself? Could it be, they have FINALLY came to their senses? Could it be that Neo and Aysia are cooperating with the DA like this comment suggests?"
Besides that, while D4vd has been named a person of interest in Celeste's death probe, no arrest or charges have been pressed against the 20-year-old.
A grand jury for the case has already been summoned, and several witnesses have presented their testimonies.
No formal charges have been filed against D4vd, whose current whereabouts are unknown, and as per the court's order, the cause and manner of Celeste Rivas' death have not been made public.