  • By Fatima Hassan
Channing Tatum rushed to emergency after uploading alarming health update

The 'Blink Twice' actor raises fans concerns after revealing disturbing hospital images

  • By Fatima Hassan
Channing Tatum has sparked major health concerns after he shared a worrying statement. 

On Wednesday, February 4th, the Magic Mike star turned to his Instagram account to share an alarming photo straight from the hospital bed.  

Channing shocked fans today when he revealed he was having treatment at the hospital, with the note that sent the internet into a frenzy. 

The Magic Mike actor uploaded a black-and-white photo of himself sitting on a medical bed. 

"Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in," the Roofman actor stated in the caption. 

However, the 45-year-old American actor and film producer did not reveal why he was in the hospital, but he was surrounded by machines. 

In the viral image, Channing could be seen wearing a medical gown and a hair net, which he had put to the side. 

Fans reacts to Channing Tatum's health update: 

As his new photos went viral on social media, several fans immediately flocked to his comment section with their heartfelt recovery wishes and sweet messages. 

One fan noted, "Speedy recovery, brother, God bless."

"Hope you are okay. Sending you love & positive vibes," another said.

While a third shared, "Baaaaabe!! Whatever it is, massive love prayers and twerks are beaming right at you! speedy recovery."

This update came after Channing Tatum ignited deteriorating health rumours after he showed off his HUGE 70 lb weight loss.  

At the time, he lost pounds while filming for his movie, Roofman

