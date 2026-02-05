Entertainment
  By Salima Bhutto
Brooklyn Beckham drops another bombshell against father David amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham made a new shocking move against his father David Beckham, sparking a new family feud.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son shockingly withdrew a special tribute he gave to his 51-year-old father.

The eldest Beckham seemingly removed his tattoo tribute to his father by redesigning it, according to The Sun.

His large anchor tattoo that he has inked onto his upper right arm once carried the words "dad" through it.

Moreover, underneath the tattoo, there was a message written that read, "Love you Bust" - David's endearing nickname for his first born.

However, new pictures appear to show Brooklyn has lasered off the tribute and has had it redesigned to now show just three nondescript shapes across the anchor.

His father’s nickname text was also seemed to be faded and less prominent.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Beckham family has maintained a silence since Brooklyn Beckham has released an explosive statement against his parents.

On January 12, the 26-year-old son in a lengthy Instagram post claimed that he has been "controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else".

He wrote, "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

He also claimed that he did not want to reconcile with his family and he was standing up for himself for the first time in his life.

Moreover, he continued that it was his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, who had been trying endlessly to ruin his relationship since before his wedding to Nicola Peltz, and it hasn't stopped.

