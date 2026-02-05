A$AP Rocky makes clever response on marriage question about Rihanna

A$AP Rocky had a playful response on a question if he was married to Rihanna.
During his appearance on the February 4 episode of Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s Celebrity Substitute series, the Praise The Lord singer, cleverly dodged a question about his relationship with the Diamonds crooner.
In the episode of the show, which features public school children interviewing celebrities, a child asked Rocky if he was married to Rihanna.
"That’s an interesting question that you asked," A$AP Rocky replied, before asking the child if he’d rather Rihanna take his place.
"You want Rihanna, huh?" Rocky said. "Well you got me. You got me today."
Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna made their relationship official in November 2020.
The couple welcome three children: sons RZA Athelston, 3½, and Riot Rose, 2, and daughter Rocki Irish, 5 months.
Elsewhere in the conversation, the Sundress rapper shared that he and his partner have been introducing their children to music.
"I play my children all sorts of genres, so from Michael Jackson’s old, classic stuff to psychedelic music and the Beatles, of course, right? A lot of reggae," he said.
A$AP Rocky went on to say, "We live in a musical household, so it’s very diverse."
To note, Rocky has been enjoying the success of his fourth album Don’t Be Dumb, which came out on January 16.