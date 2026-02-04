Zayn Malik finally announces his highly-anticipated studio album 'KONNAKOL' 

Zayn Malik to release fifth studio musical album, KONNAKOL.
On Wednesday, the Dusk Till Dawn crooner turned to his Instagram account to announce his fifth studio album.
"It’s that time again, I have been lucky enough to make a fifth studio album, My new album, KONNAKOL, out April 17th. Die for Me is out this Friday," the father of one stated in the caption.
The Best Song Ever singer continued, "Pre-order available now on shop.inzayn.com."
According to media reports, KONNAKOL marks the former One Direction star’s most culturally rooted project to date.
Zayn has also explained about his new album during a livestream ahead of his Las Vegas residency, "I have been working on some cool shit in South Asian music and bringing those influences into my music as well."
He further teased, "It is like pop, R&B, and a lot of Indian influences. The record is like a continuation of Mind of Mine in that sense."
Several media reports claimed that the critically acclaimed singer's new music album is a subtle nod to his South Asian heritage and a signal of the musical direction he's taking.
KONNAKOL will be available to stream on April 17th, 2026.