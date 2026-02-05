Chappell Roan's Grammy look controversy: Real twist behind her bold move exposed

The real twist behind Chappell Roan's bold daring look at this year’s Grammys has been finally been uncovered.
For the unversed, the 27-year-old make a bold fashion statement at Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, February 1.
The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker donned a custom red-wine Mugler gown which was almost nude from front, exposing her pierced nipples.
However, SFX artist, Sasha Glasser revealed the actual twist behind her bold sheer look, claiming that Roan's actual private parts were not exposed as it was “Nipple pasties”, the prosthetic nipple covers.
While explaining it further, Glasser told Allure, "The idea was for her to not be so naked."
She went on went on to add, "It's not like any other type of prosthetic because it has a sticky backing, like a Band-Aid, so you don't have to glue it down."
According to Sasha Glasser, she cut a dime-size piece, glued it to the back of the prosthetic, and then her team stuck the earring through both the prosthetic and the mesh.
For the unversed, Chappel Roan used the new prosthetic brand Out Of Kit, which sells $89.99 premium silicone-based peel and stick pierced nipples on its website.